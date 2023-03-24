Identical replacement of ‘Friends’ cast makes its perfect Desi version: Viral video

The American sitcom FRIENDS have been everyone’s favourite for decade now. The iconic 90s drama continues to entertain generations as even today, the newer pop kids are fawning over the hilarious series. Revolving around the lives of six friends, the drama significantly connects with each of us. This is one of the reasons why it never ceases to disappoint our expectation albeit being two decades old.

In the last few years, the popularity of ‘FRIENDS’ has increased in India with the rise in the western influence. However, desi people have felt slightly disconnected with the sitcom due to its American origin story. To fill this void, a page on Instagram came up with a post that suggests the Desi replacement of all the six main characters in the show. Needless to say, the clip has won hearts online.

Giving uncanny resemblance to the original cast, the video employs Urmila Matondkar as Rachel Green, Amir Khan as the sarcastic Chandler Bing, and Salman Khan as Joey Tribbiani.

Apart from that, Juhi Chawla as Phoebe Buffay, Akshay Kumar as Ross Geller, and Manisha Koirala as Monica Geller sits perfect for the Indian audience.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUVI🧿 (@femmeselfcarez)

Internet was left speechless on the video as it put together an almost perfect cast for the Desi version of the sitcom. Impressed by the assemble, one person wrote, “Whoever made this deserves an applaud.”

Another user commented, “Omggg apt and howwwww.’ Meanwhile, others filled the section with comments like, “Damn so good” “Actually, too good!! Perfect” and “Why is this so accurate??”