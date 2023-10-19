IAF shares aerial photo of World Cup 2023 stadium, asks to guess

Indian Air Force on Thursday took to X platform (formerly Twitter) and posted the aerial view photo of a stadium. It was asked to guess the stadium. While many people guessed it correctly, some people simply tagged it as ‘mesmerising’.

“Birds eye view of #WorldCup2023,” IAF captioned the photo on X.

It is to be noted that India is hosting the 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The matches are being played across ten different stadiums in the country.

Shared just a few hours ago, the image has already accumulated more than 118.4k views.

The share has also garnered a number of comments where people have correctly recognized the stadium. Some of them have given an explanation about their answer as they analysed location of the iconic stadium near a beach.

A user wrote, “It can be either Mumbai or chennai. Mumbai Stadium dont have that wide beach so it must be Marina beach of chennai. PS: Never Been to Chennai.”

“I see two chetah Flying over the Ground,” another user commented.

“Marina beach is clearly visible, not much is there to doubt correct guess,” reads another comment.

The said photo shows Muthiah Annamalai (MA) Chidambaram Stadium located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where three ODI World Cup 2023 matches have been held.