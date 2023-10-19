Men’s Cricket WC: Hardik Pandya taken for scans as India sweat on his ankle injury in Pune

Pune: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was taken to the hospital for scans after he twisted his ankle and fell heavily in his follow-through before the key allrounder hobbled off after bowling three deliveries in his first over in the match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

“Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans,” the BCCI informed in a post through its official handle on X, formerly Twitter.

Pandya twisted his left ankle and fell heavily in his follow-through after bowling the third delivery of the team’s ninth over.

Pandya, who came in as the first change after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj had bowled four overs each, was struck back-to-back fours by Litton Das in the second and third deliveries. He had some treatment from the physio on the ground, got up for his next delivery but then decided to leave the ground. He was still limping as he went off to the dressing room.

Former India captain Virat Kohli bowled the remaining three balls to complete the over, giving away just two runs as Bangladesh raced to 47 for no loss at the end of nine overs.

With Hardik’s out of action, skipper Rohit Sharma will have to juggle his bowlers around to prevent Bangladesh from putting up a big score, which looks likely considering the start they have had.

Also read: Men’s Cricket WC: Hardik Pandya Limps Off The Ground As Bangladesh Make Good Start In Pune