Huge snake spreads over wall, tries to catch cat, watch chilling video

A very large snake was witnessed in a recent video that has spread over a wall and trying to catch a cat. The chilling video has gone viral after getting posted to social media.

As we can see in the video a very big python has carefully balanced itself over a wall and trying to move its mouth towards a cat. The video begins with the tail part of the large snake and gradually the cam goes on shifting its frame from the tail part towards the serpent’s mouth part. We can also see that the snake is slithering over the wall and the task is difficult for him.

Instagram user world_of_snakes posted the video recently on September 27 and within these few days it has garnered more than 42 thousand likes. Besides, it has also earned a number of comments. In the comment box many users have showed their concern for the cat.

A user wrote, “I need to know if that cat is safe,’ and another user commented, “Ummmm. No the cat is not safe. As u can c the snake has sense the smell of that cat.” Yet another user wrote, “I hope that kitty was okay.” Also another user commented, “Run cat RUN!!!!”

A user also commented, “Not a very direct route,” and another user wrote,”he walks with a limp,” while another commented “I want to push it.”

Watch the video here: