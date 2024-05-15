WATCH: Dramatic Emergency Landing at Newcastle Airport, Pilot Praised for Skill!

A small plane headed for Port Macquarie was forced to make an emergency landing back at Newcastle Airport on Monday afternoon.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, carrying a pilot and two passengers, took off from Newcastle at 8:30 am. However, just 10 minutes into the flight, a mechanical issue forced the pilot to declare an emergency.

With quick thinking, the pilot circled the airport for approximately 3 hours to burn fuel before attempting a landing. The skillful maneuver ensured a safe touchdown, earning applause from authorities on the ground.

NSW Superintendent Wayne Humphrey commended the pilot for his expertise, stating, “The pilot did a fantastic job. Everyone onboard is safe and sound.”

Paramedics evaluated the pilot and the two passengers, a 60-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, who thankfully reported no injuries. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation. The runway remains closed for repairs due to the wheels-up landing and is expected to reopen within 24 hours.

The viral video of the emergency landing at the Newcastle airport was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘@fl360aero.’ The caption along with the post mentioned about the incident. Furthermore, it also mentioned that all the passengers and the pilot remained unharmed. Take a look at the video here: