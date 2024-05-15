Rath Construction In Puri, 42 Tumbas constructed already

Puri: The construction of three raths for the world famous chariot is going on in full swing. Today on the fifth day, the Karti servants have cut all 42 tumbas and provided three chariots of the siblings.

Earlier, the Karti servants cut 20 tumbas and supplied three chariots through the Bhoi sevayats. By noon today on the fifth day, another 22 wooden baskets were cut and provided three times by the servants of Maharana.

The Maharana servants of three chariots finished the work with a total of 24 tumber balls. Among them, eight of the Taldwaj chariot, eight of the Devi chariot and eight of the Nandighosh chariot, thus a total of 24 balls and the work of the tombs have been completed by the three chariots of the Maharana servants.

On the other hand, the Ojha servants are making arkantas for three chariots and Pandari bracelets are being made in Dobvedi Mahal Kamar Shala.

The construction work of the three Chariots, Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosha is going on in full swing at the Ratha Khala (Rath construction yard) on the Bada danda (grand road) in Puri.

The construction work of the chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is going on under the guidance of the three main Viswakarmas (the carpenter servitors).