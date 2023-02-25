Huge cobra found curled up in car’s engine in Thailand, viral video gives chills

In the plethora of snake videos, yet another clip of a huge cobra found curled up inside a car’s engine in Thailand has surprised netizens. It was more surprising to see that the snake neither moved nor threatened the onlookers.

In the clip shared on Instagram by CNNNews18, a huge cobra can be seen curled up in a car’s engine. Shot on February 5 in Thailand’s Songkhla province, the video showcases a nine-foot reptile casually chilling under the hood of the vehicle.

A few minutes later, rescue workers arrived on the scene and tried to remove the reptile. They dragged it out of the engine safely and surprisingly, it did not create a fuss.

On being shared, the video has raked up more than 9k views. The clip was also shared on various social media platforms, where people show mixed reactions. While some were shocked and wished to never encounter such an incident, others took the opportunity to crack jokes about how chilled the snake was.