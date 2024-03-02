Honeybees shimmering amazing video goes viral, watch

Honeybees shimmering amazing video has gone viral on social media. This ingenious defense mechanism adopted by giant honeybees while they sense a threat creates a beautiful scene for the viewers.

The video was posted to Instagram by user natureismetal merely two days ago has already garnered more than 99k likes. In the caption of the video the user has clearly explained the process. The video has original audio in the background.

The caption of the post reads, “Shimmering is an ingenious defense mechanism primarily seen in giant honeybees. When these bees sense a threat, like a scouting wasp/hornet near their hive, they perform this coordinated move. It’s like a choreographed dance where each bee in the outer layer of the hive suddenly starts flicking its abdomen up and down. This creates a wave-like effect across the hive’s surface, making it look like the whole thing is moving…”

And the post earned a number of interesting comments. “If Bee’s and Ants decided to team up there would be no stopping them,” commented a user.

Another user explained the voice over played in the background of the video.

“Translation from what the guy in the video is saying: “It’s a really big nest. Really big. Many times bigger than it was previously. They’re making waves. It’s beautiful. Look at the waves. Look out for any numbers you might see and take it for good luck.” (A lot of Thais are superstitious about numbers so if you saw a number in the wave formation, that would mean that number will bring you good luck),” the comment reads.

Watch the video here: