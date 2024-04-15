Honey Badger vs leopard, who would win, watch viral video

In honey badger vs leopard fight, who would win? This is a common query. In this connection, a video has surfaced recently which provides the answer to the above query.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a video to his X platform handle that has gone viral on social media. In this post Nanda quips, “Nothing honey about the Honey Badger, except the name.”

In the video we can see that a lone honey badger is fight with three leopards at a time. The three wild animals are putting their best effort to injure the honey badger but in vain. Rather the honey badger is driving away the three big cats up to some distance. And finally it is seen that the victorious honey badger moves out along a water body.

It is said that honey badger is a fearless animal. Skin of this animal is thick and remarkably loose. And hence it can turn and twist freely. Honey Badgers can free them when attacked even though they are hold by their neck. This animal is also immune to snake venoms and scorpions’ bites.

The video has garnered near to 17k likes merely in three days as it was posted to X on April 12. Nanda wrote in the caption of his X post, “Nothing honey about the Honey Badger, except the name. Considered as one of the toughest, it takes on three leopards and emerges victorious…Size isn’t the only thing that matters in a fight in the wild.”

The post has also earned a few interesting comments. A user wrote, “The most fearless animal in the world, also found in India.”

“Gajb ki ladai hui hai lekin man gaye Loha liya hai honey badger,” another comment to the post reads.

Watch the video here: