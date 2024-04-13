Cow kicks man who mistreated sleeping cattle, watch funny video

A cow kicked a man who mistreated it along with his friends. A few youths were seen in a recent video mistreating cows who are sleeping peacefully during the night. However, one of them retaliate. The video has gone viral.

As we can see in the video two guys are mistreating cows that are peacefully taking rest. One of the two guys gets excited and tried to mistreat a cow by holding it by its neck when the cow retaliated. It kicked the youth who was thrown into the side. Meanwhile, the picture on the camera gets sacked.

Shared by user Arhant Shelby to X platform on April 11 the post has so far garnered nearly 3k views. Besides, it also got some interesting comments.

Watch the video here:

