Gujarat Police Constable Helps Mother appear Exam by Caring for Her Baby, See Pics

A lady constable is being praised for caring for a child on Sunday at Odhav while the infant’s mother took the Gujarat High Court’s Peon Recruitment exam, according to a recent social media post that has received a lot of likes and comments. Photos sent to the Ahmedabad Police’s official Twitter account show Constable Daya Ben holding and amusing the six-month-old infant.

”Daya, a woman police constable, came to the aid of a mother who was taking her exams in Odhav, Ahmedabad. The constable stepped in when the infant started crying, allowing the mother to continue her exams without worrying about the child,” says the caption of the video when loosely translated from Gujarati,” Ahmedabad police wrote.

Heaping praises on her, one user wrote, ”We are Proud of you Ma’am.” Another wrote, ”Dayaben, a female police officer, helped an examinee’s mother in a true sense today by becoming a mother and saving her child.”

A third wrote, ”This is the identity of the real police. Nowadays, if a child is too annoying, they are silenced by saying “the police will come and catch them”.

A fourth added, ”Commendable work. Salute to Ahmedabad police family.” A fifth said, ”Highly praised and exemplary for mankind.”