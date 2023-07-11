Doctor Falls Victim to Patient’s Counterfeit Rs 500 Note, Exposes on Threads

With convenience of online monetary transactions these days many customers now choose to pay online rather than hassle with the effort of transferring currency notes. It has been observed that apps like PayTM, GPay, and PhonePe are being frequently used in daily life. However, there are still some people are there, who prefer to pay with cash. Yet, a doctor was ‘conned’ recently by one of his patients/customers.

An orthopedic physician recently described how he was “conned” by one of his patients in a specific instance of paying with currency notes and how it ended up being a “fun memory.”

Dr. Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon who also generates health content, shared the story on Meta’s recently launched social media platform ‘Threads’.

“Recently, a patient actually made a cash payment for a consultation using this note,” he wrote in a post. It turns out that my receptionist didn’t check it (since, really, you wouldn’t anticipate this), but it just goes to show how far some people would go to trick a doctor.

Dr. Manan expressed his shock that the patient “passed it along” and was unaware of the fake note. I don’t believe they merely sent it along without knowing about it themselves, he continued. Despite the fact that the doctor is aware he was defrauded of the money. He accepted the insult with good humour and said, “Anyway, I had a good laugh and I’ve kept this note with me since it’s a fun memory, even though I was robbed off of Rs 500.”

Dr Vora also shared a photo of the fake note, which reads ”For project school use only”.

Since being shared on the platform, the post has gained over a hundred likes and several comments.

“They are very much inspired by farzi series Now we know why all that money is getting demonitized.#farzi #demonitization #doctorskolootnewale,” said a user.

“How beautiful they attached it though the difference is clearly visible….” added another person.

Another stated, “Whoever the person was, he must be a genius or you can say a brainiac.”

“Has happened to me so often and I was like, spare your doc at least people!!” remarked a person.