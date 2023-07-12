Groom beaten up in Bihar for deceitfully trying to marry by hiding his baldness, watch

Groom beaten up in Bihar
New Delhi: In a rare incident a groom was beaten in Bihar for deceitfully trying to marry a girl by hiding his baldness. The video of the incident has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place in Gaya of Bihar. On social media it was also claimed that he was trying to go for second marriage though his first wife is still with him.

Parambir Singh took to Twitter and posted the video. He captioned the clip in Hindi which means – The video of a groom getting beaten in Gaya has gone viral, the youth had gone to marry for the second time despite he has his first wife, he was thrashed and the hair of his head was also found as fake.

We can see in the video that the groom is pleading to the people while an angry mob is trying to beat him. Initially, it was seen that one person gives him a slap and the groom continues pleading to leave him. However, later the scene gets sacked when there is hardly anything visible. Probably, the person who was recording the video lost control to record properly as the fight started.

Watch the video here:

