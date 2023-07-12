Watch: Delhi girl dances her heart out with homeless woman in CP 

The internet is filled with amazing videos that can make you smile in no time. Today we have one such video that can instantly charge your mood and can make your day better. The video features two unknown women who were seen dancing wholeheartedly and vibing each other.

The video was shared by Twitter user Anshika Awasthi, who works as a Digital Content Producer in India Today has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the girl from is seen dancing carefree with the homeless woman, while holding each other hands. The duo can be seen vibing together in Delhi’s Connaught place. They even shared a hug at the end of the video.

While sharing the video, Anshika captioned it, “Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And, the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone!”

The video has garnered more than 3.5 lakh views and several reactions. Netizens even thanked Anshika for sharing such an amazing video.

One user asked how it all happened and wrote, “hahhaha when did this happen? How did it happen? How did it end? Fully story needed, babe.”

To this Anshika replied and said, “Last night! I stepped out of Warehouse Cafe and still had energy to dance. I started with my usual steps and she showed up with her moves. Maine kaha aajao phir! And we hit it off.”

Another user wrote, “This is so heartwarming, Anihka More power to you girl.” A third user added, “Everyone has that quality. Vibes make a difference.”