Watch: Delhi girl dances her heart out with homeless woman in CP 

A heartwarming viral video features two unknown women who were seen dancing wholeheartedly and vibing each other.

Offbeat
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Women dance with homeless
Image Credit: Twitter/@anshikawasthi

The internet is filled with amazing videos that can make you smile in no time. Today we have one such video that can instantly charge your mood and can make your day better. The video features two unknown women who were seen dancing wholeheartedly and vibing each other.

The video was shared by Twitter user Anshika Awasthi, who works as a Digital Content Producer in India Today has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the girl from is seen dancing carefree with the homeless woman, while holding each other hands. The duo can be seen vibing together in Delhi’s Connaught place. They even shared a hug at the end of the video.

While sharing the video, Anshika captioned it, “Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And, the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone!”

Must Read

Video of Women fighting with slipper inside Kolkata local…

Gujarat Police Constable Helps Mother appear Exam by Caring…

Doctor Falls Victim to Patient’s Counterfeit Rs 500…

The video has garnered more than 3.5 lakh views and several reactions. Netizens even thanked Anshika for sharing such an amazing video.

One user asked how it all happened and wrote, “hahhaha when did this happen? How did it happen? How did it end? Fully story needed, babe.”

To this Anshika replied and said, “Last night! I stepped out of Warehouse Cafe and still had energy to dance. I started with my usual steps and she showed up with her moves. Maine kaha aajao phir! And we hit it off.”

Another user wrote, “This is so heartwarming, Anihka More power to you girl.” A third user added, “Everyone has that quality. Vibes make a difference.”

You might also like
Offbeat

Japan style house witnessed in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar, watch

Offbeat

Watch: 20 passengers asked to get off flight after Aeroplane becomes too heavy to…

Offbeat

Watch: Duo grooves to Afreen Afreen effortlessly, Video goes viral

Offbeat

Vegetable vendor appoints bouncers to guard tomatoes, arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans