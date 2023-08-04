Frustrated Lufthansa pilot draws penis in the sky after major route change

In a bizarre incident, a Lufthansa pilot drew a penis shaped flight path in the sky after being instructed for a major route change.

The pattern drawn was 24 kilometer long.

The incident took place on last Friday after aircraft attempted to land in Cantania twice before its course was diverted. The aircraft had taken off from Frankfurt in Germany at 1:45 Pm on July 28.

It took around 16 minutes for the frustrated pilot to draw a penis shape in the sky. The image was captured by Flight Radar 24, a live flight tracker.

Responding to the incident, Lufthansa claimed that the image drawn was purely ‘coincidental.’ As per the airline, the pilot had to circle in the air a couple of times due to a change in wind patterns. It was then instructed to divert the flight towards Malta.

This is not the first time that such an incident had happened. Last year, a US air force pilot had seemingly drawn a phallic symbol over the Mediterranean region near Syria. Prior to that, two Navy pilots had also made headlines in 2017 when they had drawn a massive penis over the Central Washington.