Gold price in India increases by Rs 490 for 24 carat on April 25

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased by Rs 490 in the last 24 hours. On April 25th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,650 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 66,600 in India. The prices have remained the same for 24 and 22 carat.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has maintained constancy for last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,650, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,600.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,800 Rs 66,750
Mumbai Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Chennai Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Kolkata Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Hyderabad Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Bangalore Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600

 

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 25, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 82,900 per kilogram.

Also Read: Apple Likely To Launch IPad Air, Pro At ‘Let Loose’ Virtual Event On May 7

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4728 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.