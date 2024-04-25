Gold price in India increases by Rs 490 for 24 carat on April 25

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased by Rs 490 in the last 24 hours. On April 25th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,650 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 66,600 in India. The prices have remained the same for 24 and 22 carat.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has maintained constancy for last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,650, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,600.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,800 Rs 66,750 Mumbai Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Chennai Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300 Kolkata Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Hyderabad Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Bangalore Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 25, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 82,900 per kilogram.