Gold price in India increases by Rs 490 for 24 carat on April 25
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased by Rs 490 in the last 24 hours. On April 25th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,650 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 66,600 in India. The prices have remained the same for 24 and 22 carat.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has maintained constancy for last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,650, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,600.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,800
|Rs 66,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Chennai
|Rs 73,420
|Rs 67,300
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 25, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 82,900 per kilogram.