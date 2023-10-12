Dressed up as Demon Nun, woman frightens people on road, watch

A woman was seen recently in a viral video scaring people on the road in Delhi while she has been dressed up as a scary nun. The woman is said to be a makeup artist who was seen scaring people, while women and kids get frightened to see her right in front of her. The video has gone viral.

Instagram user Iza Setia shared the video on Instagram four days ago and within these couple of days, the video has already earned 701,217 views. The caption of the video reads, “As they say GUTS!! Makeup and in the frame.”

As we can see in the video, the horrifying nun was first seen traveling in a car. Then, in the next clip, she runs close to a couple and the wife gets so frightened that she tries to hide behind the man. In another clip, a baby girl is fearing to take a glimpse of her as her father is asking her if it is cool. There are so many other similar clips.

The video has been praised by many users as the post has earned a number of comments.

Here are some of the interesting comments.

The girl running behind the boy is me

Makeup ka Aaj shi jgah Upyog hua h

Best tha ..aaaa didi marungi

Jitni khtrnak lag rhi h us trike se log dare nhi

YouTube channel h toh uss per upload kr do

Malviya nagar mai halla maccha hua hai ki nun ghoom rai hai

She’s dresses for the hunt. Look at those running shoes

