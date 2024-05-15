Individuals can reach out to UIDAI through multiple channels, here’s how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar Card, takes all possible steps to help the Indian citizens to get different facilities.

However, time and again some Aadhaar Card holders face difficulties. In such situation, Individuals can reach UIDAI through multiple channels viz. Phone, Email, Chat, Letter/Post, Web Portal, Walk in and Social Media for their grievance redressal.

The detailed information about available channels are as below:

Phone Call (Toll Free Number) –

Individuals can contact UIDAI Toll Free Number (1947) for concerns related to Aadhaar. UIDAI contact center consists of a self-service IVRS (Interactive Voice Response system) and Individual Support Executive based assistance. Individual can choose any of below mentioned language for communication as per their ease.

1. Hindi 5. Kannada 9. Guajarati 2. English 6. Malayalam 10. Marathi 3. Telugu 7. Assamese 11. Punjabi 4. Tamil 8. Bengali 12. Odia

Timings:

a) Availing of self service through IVRS: Services through IVRS can be availed in self-service mode on 24X7 basis.

b) Support Executive assistance: This service can be availed from Monday – Saturday: 7 AM to 11 PM, Sunday: 8 AM to 5 PM.

General Queries are resolved by Contact Center Executive through UIDAI approved Standard Responses and complaints are assigned to concerned Divisions/Regional Offices of UIDAI on real time basis. These complaints are examined internally at concerned Division/Regional Offices of UIDAI for effective resolution and communication thereafter to the individual.