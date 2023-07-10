Seema Kanojia Delhi Metro dance video goes viral, watch

Yet again a dance video performed on Delhi Metro has gone viral. This time it has been seen that an Instagram influencer identified as Seema Kanojia was seen dancing to a Bollywood number on the platform of Delhi Metro. Later, she uploaded the clip to her Instagram handle and it has gone viral.

Seema uploaded the dance video to her Instagram handle on June 23 and within these couple of days the clip has already earned more than 15000 likes.

As we can see in the video the Instagram influencer is dancing to a popular Hindi song by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. As the music begins, the dancer was seen starting a step from inside a coach of the Delhi Metro Rail and later she lands on the platform where she went on to dance energetically.

The strage thing to see is that though she is dancing her way, no other commuters are paying much heed to her. Perhaps, since such activities have already witnessed earlier in the Delhi Metro several times, now no commuters want to be bothered about it.

And the video clip has earned a number of comments. The clip has not gone well with the netizens.

A user commented, “Kiss kiss ko ye bawli or pagal lagti h like kro.” Another user wrote, “Jigar hona chahiye publicly aesa dance krne ke liye.”

“Please koi isko pagal khane me dalo yaa,” commented another user. “Piche log soch rhe h… Ye konsi bimari h.,” wrote another user.