Delhi Professors dance to SRK’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’: Watch viral video

An Instagram reel has gone viral in the last few days where lady professors are seen dancing to the tune of ‘Jhome Jo Pathaan’. In the said reel lady Professors from the commerce department of Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Delhi University can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh’s super popular song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the film ‘Pathaan’.

The Official Page of the Department of Commerce, Jesus & Mary College, University of Delhi posted the video clip on February 12 and so far the post has garnered as many as 123693 likes. The caption of the post reads: “Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23.”

We can see in the clip that at least four saree-clad lady professors are matching steps to the tune of super hit Bollywood number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ while a number of students are dancing behind them. And all of them are really looking happy.

The post also earned a number of comments. A user wrote, “Humne kya galti ki hai? Hume aise kyu nhi milte.”

A user praised the energy of the professor in the green saree. He wrote, “Green saree, left most, love her energy.”

However, many Instagram users admired dance of the professor in the yellow saree. One of the users wrote, “Yellow saree killed it . . Way to go girl,” while another commented, “ Yellow mam stole the show.”

Yet another user praised only the madam in the yellow saree and commented, “Steps to yellow sari wali madam ne kiye hain, baki sb to hwa me uchal rhe hai.” (Actual steps of the song are being executed by the lady in the yellow saree, others are only jumping in the air)

Yet another user wrote, “I loved these steps ! Such a memory. Btw I was one of the people who named the fest Acumen . Legacy pro Max.”

And yet another user intimated that Shah Rukh has mentioned this post. He wrote, “आपकी रील शाहरुख सर ने लगाई है अभी मैं वहीं से देख कर आया हूं पीले सूट वाली मैडम ने बिल्कुल आग लगा दी.”

Watch the dance video here: