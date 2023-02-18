BTS dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, a perfect sync: Watch

BTS dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. A piece of choreography by the famous BTS Boy Band has been synchronized with the famous Bollywood number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’. The video has been uploaded to Instagram which has gone viral. Even people have commented that it is a perfect sync.

Shared by dwrv.k the video was captioned as, “Their choreographies are so satisfying to watch Synchronization.” So far the post has garnered a hefty 3,79,852 likes after being shared on Instagram merely six days ago. Besides, it has also earned a number of interesting comments.

“Needed this choreo for pathaan’s song. Like in the movie. This is comforting,” a user wrote while another commented, “The unhealthy amount of times I’ve watched this the way all their choreo’s sync soo well.”

Yet another user wrote, “I never get tired watching BTS dance!!!! They ALL can dance!!! They’re all just natural, good looking young men …. With talent & charisma I am biased, but that’s cuz I’ve watched them grow & achieve so much. Even their individuality is amazing to watch. Forever BTS.”

And yet another user commented, “It’s either their choreo fits or Bollywood makes songs for their dance synchronization to match perfectly.”

BTS dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Watch the video here: