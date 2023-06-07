Cardiologist, who performed 16k heart surgeries, died of heart attack

New Delhi: A well-known cardiologist recently died of heart attack. He was from Gujarat. Importantly, he has performed more than 16,000 heart surgeries in his medical career.

Dr Gaurav Gandhi was a renowned cardiologist from Jamnagar. He was reportedly one of the best cardiologists in the State. He was 41 year old.

Following the death of this famous doctor, his patients as well as others who knew him, were shocked to know about it.

Police said Gandhi died in his sleep after having a normal day. He wrapped up his hospital schedule after seeing some patients on Monday night like every day. He then returned to his residence on Palace Road, reported India Today.

Reportedly, the doctor took his dinner like a normal day and went to sleep. Even, there was no discomfort in the night in his behaviour as per his family members. However, he did not wake up the next day.

On the next day morning, as he did not wake up in the usual time, his family members tried to wake him up but in vain. Hence, they rushed him to a hospital for treatment. However, after examination the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. The reason of death was heart attack as informed by the doctors at the hospital.

People who were close to Dr Gandhi are yet to believe how a doctor died of heart attack who himself had performed a huge number of heart surgeries during his medical career.