Centre approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP, moong dal sees highest rise

New-Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday approved increased the minimum support price (msp) for Kharif crops for season 2023-24.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the press after the meeting. He said that the Union Cabinet has approved increased MSP for Kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24 and the move is to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification

.

The Union cabinet has approved Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP to Rs 2,183 per quintal for 2023-24 and the highest increase in moong MSP at Rs 8,558 per quintal.

In the presser, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said: “In agriculture, we have been fixing MSP from time to time based on the recommendations of the CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices). The increase in MSP of kharif crops for this year is highest compared to the previous years.”

Farmers will benefit from the increase in the MSP at a time when the retail inflation is on a declining trend, he added.

Kharif crops are sown between June and July, and harvesting is done during September-October.