Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 specs leak shows us important details about the upcoming foldable smartphone

A recent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 specs leak has shown us the probable specifications of the foldable smartphone. The specifications (leaked) of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 which is expected to launch soon globally were initially revealed by Smartprix. If compared with its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 offers some subtle upgrade in terms of hardware.

Speaking about dimensions, the Galaxy Z Fold6 (as compared to Galaxy Z Fold5) gets thinner when folded and unfolded. On the other hand, the width of the smartphone increases to 68.1mm when folded and 132.6mm when unfolded. The thickness of the device is 12.1mm when folded and 5.6mm when unfolded. There has been a decrease in weight of the device as it now weighs 239grams.

The main display is 7.6” diagonal (2160×1856) while the aspect ratio is 10.5:9. The display is a 120Hz non-LTPO display. The main display also offers 16M colours. When it comes to the processor of the device we get an octa-core CPU which is Snapdragon instead of an Exynos (which has a 10-core CPU). The RAM on the device is 12GB while the storage is 512GB. The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers battery capacity which is same as that of the Fold5 (i.e. 4400mAh). There is no mention about the charging speed of the upcoming foldable device. The USB-C port gets USB 3.2 Gen 1. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G etc.

Speaking about the camera of the device, the Galaxy Z Fold6 offers 50MP primary camera, 10MP 3x telephoto camera with OIS and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Selfie cameras on the device include 10MP camera on the cover display and 4MP under the main display. Well, the camera setup is quite same as that of the Galaxy Z Fold5.

Reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will be more expensive by $100 as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5 as it launches in US. The price hike will also be seen in the other global markets.