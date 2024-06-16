Bihar: Students find pieces of snake in college food, 11 hospitalised

As many as 11 students has fallen ill after they found what appeared to be a snake in their dinner served at a college mess of a govt engineering college in Banka area of Bihar. The students were shocked to see the snake in their food.

Soon after many of them fell ill and were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. The students received treatment for symptoms such as nausea, and vomiting. As per reports, a total of 11 students are currently hospitalised. According to the doctors, the students are currently safe.

The pictures shared by the students shows what appears to be the tail of something, said Civil surgeon Dr Anita Kumari.

Following the incident, the administration has taken action and imposed a fine on the food vendor, after ordering of its replacement. Moreover, the college has administration also got an show-cause notice regarding the incident.

Now, the principal and teachers has been ordered to consume food with students every day, said SDO Avinash Kumar.

The incident took place a day after a Mumbai doctor found a human finger in his ice cream ordered online.