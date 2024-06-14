1st Indigenous Loitering Munition Nagastra-1 delivered to Indian Army

Nation
1st Indigenous Loitering Munition Nagastra-1
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The 1st Indigenous Loitering Munition Nagastra-1 has been delivered to Indian Army. It was informed by News Agency ANI in an X post today. Nagastra-1 has reportedly been developed by Solar Industries, Nagpur.

As per reports, Nagastra -1, in a ‘kamikaze mode’ can neutralize any hostile threat with GPS-enabled precision strike with an accuracy of 2m.

The man-portable fixed-wing electric UAV of weight 9 kg has an endurance of 30 min, a man-in-loop range of 15 km and an autonomous mode range of 30 km.

Its electric propulsion system provides a low acoustic signature to make it undetectable by the enemy at a height of more than 200 metres.

