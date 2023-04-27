British woman’s pet dog saves her life by finding a kidney donor

The pet dog of a British woman saved the life of her owner by finding a kidney donor. Though it seems unbelievable it is true.

As per reports, recently Lucy Humphrey had taken her pet dogs Jake and Indie to a beach in South Wales. After some time, Indie, one of the dogs, ran off to a stranger who was sitting at a distance of about 100 yards and did not leave her alone.

Observing such unusual behaviour of the dog, the woman then went near the stranger and started a conversation with her. The stranger woman has been named Katie James.

Lucy, the owner of the don, apologised to Katie for her pet’s behaviour and they started talking on the beach. During the course of the discussion, Lucy found that Katie was the perfect donor. It is to be noted that Lucy has kidney ailments and she had just five years left to live. The story had been carried by BBC Wales News.

Instagram user Dobermans_indie_and_dave posted it and captioned, “How i met my kidney donor, Katie in a chance meeting at The Knap in Barry through Indie, my Doberman.”

And the post earned a number of encouraging comments. A user wrote, “This is an amazing story.”

Another user wrote, “Wow wow! I had no idea what you were going through. I mean I saw you were in and out of the hospital… but this story is so special hope you’re feeling well and spoiling the pups sending lots of love.”

“I saw this come up on the BBC news Web page this morning. I thought, hang on I know her! Wonderful story and lovely it’s a happy ending x”, reads another comment.