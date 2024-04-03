Beggar with QR code: Watch digital beggar in Guwahati

Beggar with QR code was recently witnessed in Guwahati in Assam. A man was seen asking for alms while he also accepted online payment. The video of the incident has gone viral.

We can see in the video that a man is coming towards a car and there is a QR code card on his chest. The beggar then approaches the man who was driving the car and asks for alms. The man asks whether it is okay to pay him online and the beggar nods. Then the car owner pays him on PhonePe and asks to check whether the payment was credited or not and the beggar says yes.

X user Gauravv Somani (Modi Ka Parivar) posted the video to X platform on March 24 and so far it has already received more than 6684 views. The caption of the post reads, “Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds. It’s a testament to the power of technology to transcend barriers, even those of socio-economic status. A thought-provoking moment that speaks volumes about the evolving landscape of compassion and innovation. Let’s ponder on this intriguing intersection of humanity and digital advancement.”

The post earned a few interesting comments.

“Isn’t it the same digital that Kongress had make fun of while it was introduced??? Now see, they’re on the boat of Digital India,” commented a user.

“Thank You for testifying two remarkable achievements Modi Govt: UPI & Jandhan Account,” another user commented.

“Bro, don’t tell us, share this video with your party who once asked “How will we buy Tomatoes worth Rs. 13.25 from a local vendor”, yet another user wrote.

Watch the video here: