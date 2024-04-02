Drunk UK sailor attempts to bite commuters outside mall in Chennai, watch

New Delhi: A drunk sailor from UK recently created ruckus outside a mall in Chennai on Sunday. The incident took place in Royapettah area. The foreign national, who was wearing only a half pant, reportedly tried to bite commuters, but the locals and police personnel nabbed him. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The sailor reportedly is a crew member of one of the two Royal Navy ships that has been anchored at Larsen and Toubro’s shipbuilding facility at Kattupalli for maintenance.

Reportedly, the man visited a mall in Royapettah area along with his other sailor friends on Sunday afternoon. When his friends were buying their stuff in the mall the man, in an inebriated state, came out and got himself engaged in verbal spat with a few people. Meanwhile police personnel rushed to the spot and took control over the situation with the help of locals.

Police, however, allowed him to go with his colleagues and no case was registered, reported Times Now.

The video of the incident was posted to X platform by a user going by the name Ayesha. The caption of the post reads, “This Shameful zombie incident happened in Chennai…A foreign National reportedly in an inebriated state, running around trying to bite commuters…”

Posted to X today evening, the video has already earned more than 37k views. Besides, several netizens commented to the incident. Here are some of the interesting comments.

“Maybe he wanted to taste Indian meat”

“Real zombie”

“Mental”

“Yeh bhai saab ko kya takleef hai yaar?” (What is the problem with this brother)

“Drunk as a parrot.”

“This is how it always starts we all must be prepared after covid 19 this is zombie 2024.”

Watch the video here: