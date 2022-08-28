Kuwar Amritbir Singh who never went to gym creates Guinness World Record for most pushups with claps

A 20-year-old from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, who has never gone to gym, has made it to the Guinness World Record for doing the most push-ups in one minute. However, the twist is that it was no simple workout session but he did the regime with his fingertips and with claps after every push-up.

Kuwar Amritbir Singh from Umarwala village in Batala, did 45 pushups with claps in 60 seconds.

Reportedly, Singh practised for four hours daily for 21 days to achieve the feat. He wakes up at 4 AM every day and practices for two hours in the morning. Then again for two hours in the evening.

On February 8 this year, Singh attempted to create the record, and Guinness confirmed the record on July 28.

Singh told to Times Now Digital, “I don’t use protein supplements. Sirf ghar ka khana khaata hoon (I only eat what is cooked at home). Curd, milk, butter and ghee are constant in my diet.”

Earlier, the teenager also managed to get his name in the India Book of Records for the most knuckle pushups in a minute and most superman pushups in 30 seconds in July and September 2020, respectively.

To set the first record, the final year Bachelor’s student from Gurunanak Dev University, made his own equipment using bricks, cement, iron rods, empty bottles, etc.

However, to prepare for the latest record, he did not use homemade equipment.

Further, Singh had applied for most burpees in three minutes in November last year. But the result of his attempt did not qualify. The dedicated youngster still eyes on the record ad keeps practising for it.

His names his father and uncle as his inspiration into getting into fitness. Hence, he attempted the record to inspire youth.