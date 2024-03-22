African rock python eats gazelle, watch viral video

An African rock python was seen constricting and trying to swallow a big size gazelle in a recent video. The video has gone viral on social media. In the viral video the rock python was seen putting the finishing touches on a gazelle.

We can see in the video that the python is in the process of constricting the gazelle while the big prey is lying on the ground. Though in the video, it is not visible that the huge snake is trying to swallow the animal from its head portion, it has been informed that the snake has started swallowing the prey from its head area.

A submitter is also seen in the video. As per the caption, he sat there for a full hour watching the python engulf the head of the gazelle inch by inch. It was also informed that he, along with the team, left around the time when the snake had got up to the gazelle’s shoulder. When they came back the next morning, the snake and the impala were gone.

User NatureIsMetal posted the said video to Instagram nearly 16 hours ago and within these couple of hours, it has already earned more than 17k likes. The caption of the post reads, “…A constrictor snake this size can be a real problem if you happen to be edible and find yourself entangled in its powerful lasso. Although this might seem a little too big for even a python to swallow, as long as the snake is allowed the ample time this will take, rest assured that it is possible for the snake to swallow this animal whole…”

“After eating a meal like this, the snake will not be moving very fast for a good while. At least he won’t have to go out looking for food either,” it was also mentioned in the caption.

