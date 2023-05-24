3 idiots scooter scene recreated in real life, watch it live

The 2009 blockbuster movie 3 Idiots won hearts all around the world with its one-of-a-kind storyline, satires, and example of good friendship. The plot revolved around three friends and their journey to survive the study pressure and societal expectations through engineering college as they grow old together forming unbroken bonds. Although the movie has so many scenes that tickle our bones, one particular scene featuring Aamir Khan’s character Rancho taking Raju’s (played by Sharman Joshi) ailing father to the hospital on a scooter has remained iconic among the audiences.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, an elderly man can be seen sandwiched between the driver and another passenger. The clip resembles the iconic scene from the movie so much so that people couldn’t refrain from reacting to it.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalu Kashyap Taneja (@shalukashyap28)

On being shared, the clip has amassed more than 832k views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop giggling at the live version of the 3 Idiots scene. However, some showed concern as it could be dangerous all the three riders.

One person joked, “Its seem like *chacha ko kidnap krlia* (It seems like they are kidnapping the uncle)” and another commented, “Dadaji is holding on for life.”

A third user wrote, “Raju rastogi ka baapppp (Raju Rastogi’s father)” and a fourth comment read, “Some ppl can’t afford 4 wheeler so it’s not funny.”