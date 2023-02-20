R Madhavan’s audition for ‘3 Idiots’ goes viral: Watch

The audition of actor R Madhavan for the role of Farhan Qureshi in ‘3 Idiots’ is making rounds on social media lately. The same was posted to Instagram by Vidhuvinodchoprafilms on January 31 and it has got already 243,581likes.

The post was captioned, “3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below.”

No doubt netizens as well as his fans went nostalgic with the brilliant performance by the actor. And the video earned a number of comments where people hugely admired him.

A user commented, “What a brilliant guy, so much to learn,’ while another wrote, “He had the longest role in the movie, he was the narrator and actor so yeah it was challenging for him. So it’s good that he auditioned.”

Yet another user commented, “Born to be Farhanitrate.”

And yet another user vented his anger with the company for auditioning a brilliant actor who was already a star then. He commented, “I am sorry Mr. Chopra I am a huge fan of your work but it’s appalling to see he was asked to audition..he was already a big star in his own right especially in Tamil and had already shown his versatility in many movies there before 3 Idiots …so I can’t fathom why he was asked to audition for a role which didn’t require the histrionics he had already displayed in Tamil movies…so was Sharman Joshi also asked to audition? I will take back my words if you can show Aamir Khan auditioning for his role..once again I apologize Sir …Parinda is among my favourite movies of all time but this was upsetting to say the least…then we shouldn’t get upset when established and superstar Indian actors are asked to audition in Hollywood..if the same bias is followed in our own country why blame them?”

Watch the video here;