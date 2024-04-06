112-year-old menu of Titanic goes viral, Internet reacts

Everyone is well aware of the Titanic story. Meanwhile, now the image of the menu of served onboard the Titanic is going viral over the internet. The post includes original menu cards for the first and third-class passengers of the Titanic.

The image has been shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @fasc1nate. The image reveals that the first-class menu included consomme fermier, fillets of brill, chicken a la Maryland, corned beef, and cockie leekie vegetables, and dumplings. The menu was titled “RMS Titanic” and dated April 14, 1912.

Meanwhile, the third-class menu, dated April 14, 1912, included oatmeal porridge and milk, smoked herrings, jacket potatoes, ham and eggs, fresh bread and butter, marmalade, Swedish bread, tea, and coffee for breakfast. While for dinner, the dishes included rice soup, fresh bread, brown gravy, cabin biscuits, sweet corn, boiled potatoes, plum pudding, sweet sauce, and fruit.

After going viral over the internet, the post has garnered over 1.2 million views, while nearly 8 thousand users have liked the post.

Reacting to the post, one user said, “The Gulf between the rich and the others has always been miles apart and will forever be that way. There is no bridging the gap… never.” Another person wrote, “Looks like I would prefer the 3rd class menu.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “How was the menu preserved I thought everything sinked to the sea.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “You know what they say, “You get what you pay for.” And that’s something that never changes.” A fifth person wrote, “The Titanic was sunk on purpose to build the Federal Reserve.” Another X user said, “Cannot see the price. It was free.”