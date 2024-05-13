Delhi University Students Alluring Haryanvi Dance Ignites Online Frenzy: WATCH

New Delhi: All students have to leave their university after graduation. Some of the graduate students get emotional while others want to colour the day in their own glory. Participating in cultural programs on Farewell Day is not new. Delhi University students Haryanvi dance video recently was such an act, that went viral on the internet!

Actually they have performed the dance with such enthusiasm that they are pointing to the beautiful moments on their University life they spent in the past years!

The internet has reacted in a very positive manner to the dance, which is incredibly cute and interesting to watch. Here are a few interesting comments worth reading:

A user called aditi choudhry has written on the Delhi University Students Haryanvi Dance Video, “Outstanding! Girls, you guys set stage on fire.”

Another user by the name of Ishu Arora, went to the extent of saying, “Kisi ne notice kiya…. front yellow saree vali ladki ka earring gira kitne style se usne udhr fek diya” (did u notice how the girl in the yellow saree throws her earring in style)

“Black saree girl chubby + long hair + fab dancing skills” said an user called Rohit Bansal.

