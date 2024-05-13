A Comedy of errors: Watch what this pet dog does after learning to close cage door

It’s a well-known fact that dogs are man’s best friend. They tend to observe and learn from human behaviour. Once they see us doing a task – they imprint the actions we perform into their minds.

In a hilarious turn of events, an Instagram video showing a man teaching his pet dog how to close a cage door has gone viral and garnered over 31 million views.

In the video the dog can be seen with his eyes fixed on the owner as he shows her how to lock a cage door with a toy. After the dog learns this technique, he takes a toy and waits for a cat to get inside the cage and once the cat’s inside, the dog closes the door – much to the hilarious surprise factor of the cat.

The clip was shared by the Instagram page known as Ruby Nance – which is operated by her pet parents – Ted and Katelyn. And here are some interesting comments to the post.

“Live Action Looney Tunes’’ is the caption of the video and we must confirm that it’s perfectly accurate.”

Users had a lot of fun watching the video as it’s evident by one comment that read “This is the cat’s villain origin story….”

While another user added “All fun in games until she tricks you to go in and locks u up”

Take a look at the video below: