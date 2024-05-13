Below Header Govt Ad

On day of marriage woman finds herself to be a man, shocking yet true!

In a shocking incident, on the day of her marriage a woman found that she is actually a man much to her shock and dismay. How would you feel if you suddenly find out that you are not the gender you think you are?

Exactly, such a strange thing happened in China. A 27-year-old woman in China was left stunned after she discovered that she is biologically a male, days ahead of her wedding. Li Yuan, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, went to a doctor for a thorough medical check-up after having concerns about not menstruating according to a local news agency the shocking news was reported.

Yuan was first diagnosed with abnormal hormone levels and potential ovarian failure at the age of 18. Though doctors recommended a follow-up chromosome test at the time, Li and her family ignored the advice. However, this time, her medical examination revealed the shocking truth that she is a man and not a woman.

The doctors who tested her found woman finds herself to be a man a testicle in her abdomen and diagnosed her with a rare disorder called Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). The said disorder is found in only about one in 50,000 newborns.

A veteran gynaecologist said that Li is female socially but chromosomally she is male. The doctor confirmed that Li had male sex chromosomes but looked like a female.

