WATCH: Major fire in NTPC plant in Talcher of Odisha

Talcher: There have been reliable reports of a major fire in NTPC plant in Kaniha area of Talcher in Odisha on Saturday.

According to sources, the coal stored in the NTPC plant caught fire. The entire area has been filed with smoke from the flames of the coal. Reports further specified that the coal in the conveyer belt caught fire.

It is further worth mentioning that, as many as five fire tenders have been deployed top douse the flames. This is a developing story, further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

