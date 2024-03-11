Major fire in electrical substation in Balasore of Odisha

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
fire in electrical substation
0

Jaleswar: A major fire broke out at OPTCL’s Jaleswar grid substation at Nua Bazar under Jaleswar police station in Balasore district of Odisha. Reports say that, this morning and a 12.5 MVA transformer inside the grid was completely gutted.

Reliable reports say that, suddenly fire and smoke were found outside the grid substation. This  caused some major panic among the locals. Reports say that, the Jaleswar Fire Department arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control.

However it is worth mentioning that, due to the fear of major accident the power supply was shut down in Jaleswar area of the district. Reports further said that, the senior officials of OPTCL reached the spot, it was found that there was a short circuit in the transformer due to a short circuit the fire occurred.

Latest reports in this regard say that the power connection in Jaleswar grid substation has been restored. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Student dies in Bhadrak of Odisha, locals protest and stage road blockade

Sudeshna Panda 8498 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.