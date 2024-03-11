Major fire in electrical substation in Balasore of Odisha

Jaleswar: A major fire broke out at OPTCL’s Jaleswar grid substation at Nua Bazar under Jaleswar police station in Balasore district of Odisha. Reports say that, this morning and a 12.5 MVA transformer inside the grid was completely gutted.

Reliable reports say that, suddenly fire and smoke were found outside the grid substation. This caused some major panic among the locals. Reports say that, the Jaleswar Fire Department arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control.

However it is worth mentioning that, due to the fear of major accident the power supply was shut down in Jaleswar area of the district. Reports further said that, the senior officials of OPTCL reached the spot, it was found that there was a short circuit in the transformer due to a short circuit the fire occurred.

Latest reports in this regard say that the power connection in Jaleswar grid substation has been restored. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.