Gold price in India: Rates drop by Rs 690 for 24 carat, 22 carat gold on April 30

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On April 30, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,240 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,170. The rate of gold has dropped by Rs 690 in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also dropped in the last 24 hours. On April 30, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 63,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500. The rate of gold has dropped by Rs 690 in the last 24 hours.

Changes in gold prices were also recorded in some major cities of India. They have been priced as follows:

Delhi: Rs 63,970 for 24 carat gold; Rs 58,650 for 22 carat gold

Mumbai: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold; Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold

Kolkata: Rs 63,820 for 24 carat gold; Rs 58,500 for 22 carat gold

Chennai: Rs 52,285 for 24 carat gold; Rs 47,927 for 22 carat gold

Silver price in India: The rate of silver has dropped significantly in India in the last 24 hours. On April 30, 2024, (Tuesday), silver has been priced at Rs 80,900 per kilogram.

