WATCH: CP Sanjeeb Panda says black film on glass of vehicles to draw Rs. 5000 fine and imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: A drive has been initiated in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack relating to the installation of black film on glass of vehicles.

Speaking in this regard, the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar Sanjeeb Panda said that, “as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, putting any kind of film on the glass of any vehicle is illegal.”

He further added that, “so we have given instructions to our police station to take stringent action against any vehicle putting up any kind of film over their glass.”

The CP further informed that, “accordingly, joint checking by local police and special task forces is going on. We have taken action against more than 60 vehicles yesterday.”

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

He further warned that black film on glass of vehicles is illegal and said, “The punishment is a fine of Rs. 5000 and imprisonment is upto 6 months” The CP also informed that the enforcement against drunken driving, driving against the flow of traffic, using mobile phone while driving and red light jumping shall continue. In addition to the above four this checking of black film on glass in all vehicles shall be strictly done, the CP added.

A special team has been formed with Traffic DCP Cuttack and Bhubaneswar DCP. According to the information, illegal money transport for the election is suspected hence putting black glass, window screen or any other dark film during the election will be punished.

WATCH: