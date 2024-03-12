Violence in Rajdhani College of Bhubaneswar, student injured

Bhubaneswar: There has been violence in Rajdhani College in the capital city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar on Monday, said reports.

Reports say that, the attack was carried out on a students on the college campus. A student was injured in the attack, said reports.

The injured student is a B.Ed. first year student of the College. As many as three to four students have been alleged to have attacked the boy in the college campus. It is further worth mentioning that the attackers were drunk.

Reports further say that, a complaint has been lodged in the Khandagiri police station. The video of the attack has gone viral, a police investigation is underway in this regard.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.