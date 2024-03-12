Convicts escape from Titilagarh sub-jail of Odisha, warden suspended

By Sudeshna Panda
Convicts escape from Titilagarh sub-jail
Titlagarh: Jail Warden Dani Dora has been suspended in the case of the convicts escape from Titilagarh sub-jail of Odisha. The Warden has been suspended by the Jail DG Kulamani Behera.

Two murder convicts have reportedly escaped from Titilagarh sub-jail on March 10 evening. The inmates have been identified as Sobhaban Rana and Sumit Bihari.

Both have been lodged in the jail for the last four and two years respectively. Both were guilty of committing a murder.

The matter came to light after the jail authorities were looking for the prisoners and suddenly found that they are missing. When the jail authorities started searching for them, they found the prisoners jumped the parole and fled.

It is alleged that the CCTV cameras installed in the jail were not working properly. Later, the police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at multiple places to nab the escaped murder convicts.

