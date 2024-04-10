Vehicle checking continues in Cuttack: 261 e-chalass issued, Rs 3,32,000 fines imposed

Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of the Commissionerate Police continues to conduct the MV checking during the evening and night time to check the movement of miscreants or anti-socials and check drunk driving.

As part of its drive against miscreants or anti-socials and drunk driving, the city police checked as many as 423 vehicles in the last 24 hours and issued 261 e-chalans.

The police also imposed fines to the tune of Rs 3,32,000 and suspended 3 Driving Licences (DLs).

Three people were also caught for drunken driving in the last 24 hours.

Intensive MV Checking during Evening and Night Time is ongoing to check the movement of Miscreants / Antisocials and check drunk driving.

Likewise, 361 e-chalans were issued after 483 vehicles were checked on April 9. Similarly, fines of Rs 4,13,000 was also imposed and a total of 5 DLs were suspended.

While 3 cases of drunken driving was detected, First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a violator.

It is to be noted here that police in Bhubaneswar yesterday caught a total of 21 vehicles for using the black sun film and a fine of Rs 71,500 was collected from them.

Intensive MV Checking during Evening and Night Time is ongoing to check the movement of Miscreants / Antisocials and check drunk driving.

