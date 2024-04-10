Vehicle checking continues in Cuttack: 261 e-chalass issued, Rs 3,32,000 fines imposed

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
vehicle checking in cuttack
Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of the Commissionerate Police continues to conduct the MV checking during the evening and night time to check the movement of miscreants or anti-socials and check drunk driving.

As part of its drive against miscreants or anti-socials and drunk driving, the city police checked as many as 423 vehicles in the last 24 hours and issued 261 e-chalans.

The police also imposed fines to the tune of Rs 3,32,000 and suspended 3 Driving Licences (DLs).

Three people were also caught for drunken driving in the last 24 hours.

 
Likewise, 361 e-chalans were issued after 483 vehicles were checked on April 9. Similarly, fines of Rs 4,13,000 was also imposed and a total of 5 DLs were suspended.

While 3 cases of drunken driving was detected, First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a violator.

It is to be noted here that police in Bhubaneswar yesterday caught a total of 21 vehicles for using the black sun film and a fine of Rs 71,500 was collected from them.

