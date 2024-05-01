Minor boy jumps into river, goes missing in Paradip

Paradip: In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy today went missing after he allegedly jumped into Atharabanki river at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

One Trilochan Mansingh, who had appeared at the Class 10 board examination, kept his clothes and mobile phone on the bridge before jumping into the river for some unknown reason.

A group of labourers who were working at the bridge saw Trilochan jumping into the river and informed about it to the police.

Soon a team of cops reached the spot and seized the clothes, bicycle and mobile phone of the boy and called the ODRAF team for a search operation.

Despite a frantic search by the rescue team, the boy remained untraceable.

