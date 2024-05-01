Lightning strikes kill farmer, leave minor girl seriously injured in Balasore

Odisha
Balasore: A farmer was killed while a minor girl was seriously injured after lightning stuck them at Bichitrapur and Chapapalasia villages of Balasore district today.

If sources are to be believed, one Bachu Das of Bichitrapur village in Kanthibhaunri panchayat of the district was reportedly was working in his paddy field this afternoon. However, it rained heavily in the area accompanied with strong lightning.

Unfortunately, a lightning struck Das, leaving him critically injured. He was rescued and rushed to the Jaleswar hospital for treatment. However, doctor declared him dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following his unfortunate death.

Likewise, lightning struck a minor girl at Chapapalasia village of the district. The mishap occurred while she was on her way to field to work along with her family members. She was also admitted at the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

