Tragic, minors drown in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Badasahi: In a tragic incident, two minors drowned in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday.

According to reports, the two minors girls aged 13 years and 17 years have drowned and died, they were cousins. The incident has been reported from Pratapur village under Badasahi Police station limits in Mayurbhanj.

Further detailed reports awaited in relation to the minors drowning in Mayurbhanj .

It is further worth mentioning that on March 5, two minors drowned in a pond in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The incident took place in Nauri Gadiya village in Kurigaon panchayat under Dhamnagar police station limits of Bhadrak district in Odisha. The deaceased were students of Standard 5.

It is worth mentioning that, the minor boys were bathing in the pond of the Mutt when they slipped into deep waters, drowned and died on the spot.

On December 2, a minor brothers and sisters duo have drowned while bathing in Mayurbhanj. Both drowned in the pond and died.

The sad incident took place in Jyotpur village under Baripada Sadar police station. The deceased were Sukhnath Lob Majhi 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

They went for a swim in the pond and drowned. The brother and sister drowned in the water. The body was recovered and brought to PRM Hospital in Baripada.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter. A poll of gloom has descended on the village following the incident.

Also Read: Minors Drown In Pond In Mayurbhanj Of Odisha