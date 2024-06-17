11th ‘Art of Giving’ Day observed in 25,000 places of 200 countries

Bhubaneswar: The 11th ‘Art of Giving’ (AOG) Day was observed enthusiastically on a grand scale in 25,000 places of 200 countries of the world today with the theme “Let’s AOG.”

In Odisha, the Art of Giving Day was celebrated in all 30 districts, 35 major cities and towns, and every blocks and 6500 Gram Panchayats.

Currently, there are over 2 crore followers and 1 crore members of the Art of Giving across the globe. There coordinators in 200 countries. In India too, there are coordinators in every states and when it comes to Odisha, coordinators are working at block and Panchayat level.

The Art of Giving is a regular practice filled with feelings of selflessness, gratitude, appreciation, kindness, sympathy, happiness, friendship, and humility. One derives the greatest joy in life only from interacting with others.

The ‘Art of Giving’ is a shining example of how one person’s work can have an impact on creating a beautiful world, said its founder Achyuta Samanta.

To spread peace, friendship and happiness in the world, to extend a helping hand to others wherever needed and to establish friendship with everyone and to adore everyone is the aim of Art of Giving, said Samanta.

Ever since it was founded on May 17, 2013, the AOG has been observed on May 17. However, this year it was changed to June 17 due to election.

Having lost his father at the age of 5, Samanta has been trying to love others since childhood. He did not forget to help other poor and helpless people of the village with the little money he earned by doing small jobs from his childhood and the ‘Art of Giving’ was born as a reflection of this.