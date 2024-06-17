Know the districts where schools will reopen tomorrow and where summer vacation extended

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
districts where schools will reopen tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the Odisha government directed the collectors to take the final decision regarding reopening of the schools in their respective districts after reviewing the weather condition, some district administrations decided to reopen all the schools while some districts extended the summer vacation owing to prevailing scorching heatwave conditions.

The district administration of Ganjam, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur decided to extended the summer vacation of all schools till June 20 as the districts have been witnessing intense heat continuously.

However, districts like Balasore and Kendrapara decided to close the schools tomorrow and then hold the morning classes (6.30 AM to 10.30 AM) from June 19.

In Nayagarh, the schools will be closed on June 18 and 19 but morning classes will be held from June 20 to June 22.

The districts where schools will reopen from tomorrow and the classes will be held between 6.30 AM and 10.30 AM till June 20 are Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Rayagada, Nabarangpur (till June 22), Kalahandi (till June 22) and Keonjhar (till June 22).

Also Read: District Collectors To Decide About Extension Of School Summer Vocation In Odisha

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11678 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.