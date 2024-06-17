Know the districts where schools will reopen tomorrow and where summer vacation extended

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the Odisha government directed the collectors to take the final decision regarding reopening of the schools in their respective districts after reviewing the weather condition, some district administrations decided to reopen all the schools while some districts extended the summer vacation owing to prevailing scorching heatwave conditions.

The district administration of Ganjam, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur decided to extended the summer vacation of all schools till June 20 as the districts have been witnessing intense heat continuously.

However, districts like Balasore and Kendrapara decided to close the schools tomorrow and then hold the morning classes (6.30 AM to 10.30 AM) from June 19.

In Nayagarh, the schools will be closed on June 18 and 19 but morning classes will be held from June 20 to June 22.

The districts where schools will reopen from tomorrow and the classes will be held between 6.30 AM and 10.30 AM till June 20 are Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Rayagada, Nabarangpur (till June 22), Kalahandi (till June 22) and Keonjhar (till June 22).

