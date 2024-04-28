Severe heat continues in Odisha as 12 places record 43 degrees or more, no respite till May 2

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave condition continues to prevail in Odisha as 12 places recorded temperature of 43 degrees or more today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD’s evening bulletin showed that Angul was the hottest place in the state today as it sizzled at a maximum (day) temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius, followed by Boudh with 44.1 degree Celsius and Baripada with 44 degree Celsius.

The other places where mercury touched the 43 degree Celsius mark are Nayagarh (43.7), Cuttack (43.7), Dhenkanal (43.6), Talcher (43.5), Titilagarh (43.5) and Malkangiri (43.5).

The State capital city Bhubaneswar also boiled at a temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius. Though till 2.30 PM it was the hottest place of the state even today, but reported a drop in temperature as it had witnessed 44.6 degree Celsius yesterday, which is the highest for the city this summer.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted that such severe heatwave condition in Odisha will continue till May 2. The department has even issued red warning for different districts and advised the people to take precautionary measures to stay safe from the scorching heat.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore are the districts where the red alert for severe heat has been issued.